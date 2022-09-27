 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How to Decide on Candidates

  • Comments

Some people don’t vote because they think they don’t know enough about the candidates. Here’s what you need to know:

Democrats Want to:

1. Fund and improve public schools.

2. Solve water, climate, health, and housing crises.

3. Help the disabled, disadvantaged, and impoverished.

4. Keep schools and communities safe.

5. Protect our right to vote.

6. Use tax money to solve problems.

Republicans Want To:

1. Give away our taxes to the wealthy, forcing defunding of public education, police, firemen, and community necessities.

2. Replace public schools with charters and private schools (many owned by legislators). Students who can’t afford private schools are left with inferior, defunded schools.

3. Prohibit all abortions.

4. Make it hard to vote and allow legislators to overturn our votes.

5. Assure unlimited gun ownership. Some suggest children should wear anti- ballistic clothing (no masks though); school shootings are the price of freedom. For whom?

6. Overturn voter initiatives and referenda.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

