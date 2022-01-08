Letter: HOW TO END GERRYMANDERING IN AZ

To save democracy, partisan gerrymandering must end. Prop 106 tried, but more is needed.
The Governor appoints all members of the Appellate Court Commission (ACC), which chooses the pool of candidates for the AZ Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC). The current ACC has 9 Republicans, only 3 Democrats, & at least 1 of the 4 Independents was previously Republican.
A proposition to change the AZ Constitution could require the following re ACC & IRC memberships:
1) At all times, there must be an equal number of members from each major party.
2) To qualify as an "Independent" a candidate must never have been a member of either major party.
Thus, never again will a candidate for the IRC Independent Chair have been a member of a major political party.
This will ensure a non-partisan Independent Redistricting Commission, & will also curtail "packing" of Arizona's Appellate Courts with partisan Judges.
Lee Stanfield
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.