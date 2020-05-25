Letter: how to feel safe

In today’s paper: how businesses trying to figure out what will make people feel safe so they will come out and go shop or spend money. I was at Walmart getting groceries a few days ago and people in line were not respecting the 6 ft distancing in the check out line. That makes me feel unsafe, especially when they are not wearing masks. The check out people should be reminding people to move back the 6 feet. And the people in the store without masks or worse, they are wearing them incorrectly and not covering their noses, what good is that? That makes me feel unsafe. You want people to feel safe? The business must remind people about the 6 feet social distancing and tell them to wear their masks covering their nose and mouth. Otherwise it doesn't protect anyone and I am going to stay in and spend my money on Amazon or stores that deliver or bring them out to my car (wearing gloves and masks!)
Barbara Allen
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
