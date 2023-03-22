The recent letter writer seems proud by thinking giving Arizona income tax money to a charity will save him money. Giving money for a Public-School Tax Credit results in no money being saved. But what it does is deprive public schools of needed tax money to operate. Giving money to private voucher schools and not to public schools will only result in paying higher taxes by way of his property tax bill to help pay for underfunded public schools. The writer must have forgotten the Conservative mantra that Government should not pick winners and that policy creates losers by redistributing value and economic capabilities to those favored politically. The writer also overlooks the fact that he saves no money he still has to give the money either to the State or a Charity. With the highest 2023 State Income Tax for a married head of household set at 2.98% how does saving $29.80 on $1,000 equate to a big saving?