While I don't claim to be offering financial advice, based on some quick calculations, it appears the majority of Arizona residents can avoid sending any income tax to the state of Arizona simply by taking advantage of the following tax credits: 1) Public School Tax Credit (Form 322), 2) Contributions for Qualifying Charitable Organizations (Form 321), 3) Contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations (Form 352), 4) Contributions to Private School Tuition Organizations (Form 323), and 5) Switcher Individual Income Tax Credit (Form 348). These programs can create $2,343 in tax credits for individuals and $4,683 for joint returns. This means that individual incomes up to $82,747 and joint incomes up $165,425 would owe no state income taxes if these tax credits are properly applied, which includes the contributions NOT being deducted on the federal return. These tax credit programs allow taxpayers to send their "tax" money to the organizations they choose instead of letting politicians decide how to spend it.