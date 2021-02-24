Letter: How to restore election confidence

Arizona’s Republican lawmakers lead the nation in proposing laws that would restrict and suppress our ability to vote. They claim these laws are needed to restore public confidence because many voters believe Trump’s false assertions that President Biden won the 2020 election due to widespread fraud.
Rather than permanently stain the Republican Party as being a tool of voter suppression, there is a better way to restore election confidence. Tell the truth.
Say simply and clearly that Donald Trump was lying when he claimed the election was rigged. Say that the courts found and evidence shows that we had a free and fair election.
The best way to restore voter confidence in our election system is to tell the truth.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.