 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: How to restore election confidence
View Comments

Letter: How to restore election confidence

  • Comments

Arizona’s Republican lawmakers lead the nation in proposing laws that would restrict and suppress our ability to vote. They claim these laws are needed to restore public confidence because many voters believe Trump’s false assertions that President Biden won the 2020 election due to widespread fraud.

Rather than permanently stain the Republican Party as being a tool of voter suppression, there is a better way to restore election confidence. Tell the truth.

Say simply and clearly that Donald Trump was lying when he claimed the election was rigged. Say that the courts found and evidence shows that we had a free and fair election.

The best way to restore voter confidence in our election system is to tell the truth.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News