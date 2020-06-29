Letter: How to spot and un-mash a hypocrite
Letter: How to spot and un-mash a hypocrite

Recent photos of Gov Ducey and his appointed senator show the two at a recent Bighorn fire meeting. Both were properly masked to protect the public. Right way to be for the two of you.

Next photo op shows the two at the border wall with the no mask president of the USA. All present at that meeting were too weak to upload masks to show the public they care about virus safety. They need to be called out for this lack of stand-up action!

This double standard shows that this duo of weak leaders is not the type we need to lead us in Arizona. Same can be said about the USA president. We can and must do better at the ballot box when it is time to vote. Find your list of options, check it twice and vote by mail this time.

Kenn Block

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

