Letter: How to vote on Initiatives
The primaries are over. The election not far away. Soon we will be receiving a pamphlet about the initiatives on the ballot. I, for one, don't know that much about each of the initiatives. What I have decided to do is find someone, or some group, that is consistent in their opinion, and vote accordingly.

I have decided that I will see what the Chamber of Commerce recommends and I will vote The OPPOSITE. Since they have already attempted to eliminate initiatives that would add counselors to our schools, raise pay for teachers, nurses and education support personnel, it seems they are against everything I value. So I will vote for the position OPPOSITE of their recommendation. I would ask you to do the same.

I will admit that it is a wonderment to me that businesses that ask us to "buy local," and I do, belong to an organization that actively works against what is good for our children.

Ken Freed

Northeast side

