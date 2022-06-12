Letter: How WAS The 2020 Presidential Election Stolen In AZ

It has been many months since the 2020 presidential election and a large majority of Republicans still say the election was stolen; certainly in AZ. This opinion exists even though an "audit" of the tabulation showed no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome. HOW DID THE STEAL HAPPEN?

I challenge anyone to put forth evidence to this forum of how the steal happened. AZ has about 1,460 voting sites. Let's say each site had 5 poll workers who did whatever was done. That is around 7,300 of them statewide; at least 10,000, including those developing whatever capability had been used. SHOW US the emails, texts, postings, web pages/accounts, postal letters, twits, money trails, testimony, companies involved, methods used, etc. that has glued the "steal" together. How was it done nationwide? SHOW US.