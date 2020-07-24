Letter: How would you feel?
Letter: How would you feel?

How would you feel if before major surgery your doctor told you that he would not be wearing a mask or washing his hands? "The damn mask makes my nose sweat and I don't need any CDC or hospital CEO telling me what to do." "Hand washing so damn long makes my hands chap and ruins my cuticles," says your doctor. We wear masks to slow the spread of the virus and keep the number of unmasked "incubators of disease" down. Doctors say that the virus can only live outside of a host for a few hours. If there is no place for the virus to live and replicate i.e. an unmasked self described patriot, it dies. I wear a mask when in close contact with people and when I'm outside in the open, I unmask. Nobody said you had to live in a mask 24/7 only when you're near others.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

