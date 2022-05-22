Letter: Howard Fischer

I want to take a moment to thank Howard Fischer who covers the swamp also know as the Arizona State Legislature and government. He must be one of the busiest journalists in the state. I, for one, appreciate his hard work and for shining a much needed light on so many of the repugnant actions taken at our state capital. As the Washington Post declares, "Democracy dies in darkness." Thanks, Howard, for keeping the light on.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.