 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Howard Fischer

  • Comments

I want to take a moment to thank Howard Fischer who covers the swamp also know as the Arizona State Legislature and government. He must be one of the busiest journalists in the state. I, for one, appreciate his hard work and for shining a much needed light on so many of the repugnant actions taken at our state capital. As the Washington Post declares, "Democracy dies in darkness." Thanks, Howard, for keeping the light on.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Republicans

By now, no one in this state can reasonably deny that Mark Finchem and Andy Biggs enthusiastically supported the January 6 attempt to violentl…

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News