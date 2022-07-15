Letter: HR 2319: The Eight Foot Rule

Ducey signed HR 2319 which prohibits a person from making an (outside) video recording of “law enforcement activity” within 8 feet from said activity. This vague and likely unconstitutional law raises practical measurement questions:

What is “law enforcement activity? Writing a traffic ticket and/or kneeling on a person’s neck for several minutes?

Who measures the distance and with what (a tape measure?)? Freeze everyone while the authorized measurer measures.

What precisely is the fixed 8 ft. point-to-point distance? The videographer’s body to the nearest officer’s body? From lens-to-body? From lens-to-center of the activity?

Given a fixed point-to-point distance, can 7ft. 9 in. be precisely therefore legally distinguished from 8 ft. 3 in.?

If the activity is moving is the required distance an average of the multiple distances during the course of the activity?

One sure measure of this law is that the collective IQs of the Republican Legislature and Governor is less than 8.

Sam Sherrill

SaddleBrooke