 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: HR 2319: The Eight Foot Rule

  • Comments

Ducey signed HR 2319 which prohibits a person from making an (outside) video recording of “law enforcement activity” within 8 feet from said activity. This vague and likely unconstitutional law raises practical measurement questions:

What is “law enforcement activity? Writing a traffic ticket and/or kneeling on a person’s neck for several minutes?

Who measures the distance and with what (a tape measure?)? Freeze everyone while the authorized measurer measures.

What precisely is the fixed 8 ft. point-to-point distance? The videographer’s body to the nearest officer’s body? From lens-to-body? From lens-to-center of the activity?

Given a fixed point-to-point distance, can 7ft. 9 in. be precisely therefore legally distinguished from 8 ft. 3 in.?

If the activity is moving is the required distance an average of the multiple distances during the course of the activity?

People are also reading…

One sure measure of this law is that the collective IQs of the Republican Legislature and Governor is less than 8.

Sam Sherrill

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: Covid is still here

You don't have to be a Trumpeteer or a fellow-traveller to think and act like a fascist. You can thumb your nose at Covid precautions. Perhaps…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News