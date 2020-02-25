Letter: Huck Chuckleberry

How is it that we are a government of, by, and for the people and we allow unelected overpaid bureaucrats like Chuck Huckleberry to decide how to spend our hard earned dollars to fund things like buying bowling allies, converting juvenile facilities, etc, etc, etc., ad infinitum !
He claims to be worried about pension liabilities for Deputy Sheriffs, and thus rejects Stonegarden grants.
All in the name of avoiding extra pension liability and yet his salary represents the largest liability that the County has to the Pension System.
Who have we allowed to take over the reins of power ? Democrat politicians who desire power.
Retire Chuck & avoid his pension payment ! He has become overpaid at taxpayer expense and is the biggest liability to the pension system. How many workers does his liability dwarf ? Do the Math !
Look no further than our roads to judge his management skills. It should be his most basic job.
He is an overpaid, unelected bureaucrat who is misspending our tax dollars & taxing our Pension System!
Rich Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.