Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with Chuck on Pima County trails and developments for over 30 years. We have not always agreed but in every instance I found him to be a very forward thinker and honest. He was very instrumental in the security road around Raytheon. Not everyone agreed with him but thankfully enough did. It was huge for our employment base. He was also very helpful in coordinating the bridge over the Pantano was that connected Valencia to Old Spanish Trail. At zero cost to the current home owners. People taking cheap shots at Chuck do not realize the magnitude of his responsibilities. We are very fortunate to have him and I, frankly, don't understand how he puts up with the verbal and written criticism. Maybe he just considers the source.

Peter Backus

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

