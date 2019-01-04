Re: the Dec. 29 letter to the editor "Sports complex funds come from tourism taxes."
Thanks for the rebuttal, but as long as you are commenting on the legal sources of roads revenue, how about explaining how RTA can spend 10% more on transportation than they did on roads? And what about the unspent revenue surplus that equaled 60% of the total spent on roads?
What have the supervisors done to arm our state legislators to get our proportional share of gas tax revenue instead of having the majority go to Maricopa County? This has been going on for years and is somehow tolerated. Instead you simply ask for more money from homeowners in the way of bonds? How about leading a campaign to increase the state/local gas taxes, (Pima Co. is often lowest in the US), for our roads? Don't you think that snowbirds, tourists and long haul trucks benefit from our roadways?
Instead of shaming the public for not getting your bonds, I say shame on you and the board.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
