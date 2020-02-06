Letter: Huckelberry Stonegarden

Re: the Feb. 3 article "Pima County working to cover costs of shelter for migrants."
The Daily Star reports Pima County is working to cover costs for the defunct Casa Alitas Shelter which was intended to accommodate those entering the US without permission. The Board of Supervisors in their wisdom apparently believed that President Trump would allow federal funds designed to deter the illegal from entering our country could instead be used for the exact opposite purpose, to provide welcoming humanitarian assistance. Now the board is shocked that their interpretation of the Stonegarden grant has been denied and the county is out $531,000.
The options we taxpayers have are: (1) Suck it up, (2) demand that Huckelberry and friends open their personal checkbooks to atone for their stupidity, or my personal choice, (3) vote them out.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
