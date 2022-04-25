 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Huckelberry

To whomever it may concern:

All this talk about Huckelberry could be distilled into one axiom, "Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely!" Huckelberry, like Trump's and Putin's MO., intimidated the board. The board should live up to it. At least, I was pleased they didn't give him the raise he so self-serving requested. I'm sure he realized this raise would imminently increase his pension! I can hear his thoughts, "This emolument will go on for years!" This episode disgusts me; as it should everyone.

John Vaughn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

