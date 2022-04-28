 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Huckelberry's resignation

Chuck Huckelberry resigned as County Administrator on July 4, 2021 to the surprise of the Pima

County Board of Supervisors recently. He earned his salary of $292,000 in 2021 despite his resignation. He then started earning his pension set at $100,000 a year. Although his contract with the county was legal it is certainly a dubious one because no one was allowed to apply for the position of administrator. The real story here is that this was kept quiet and were it not for his unfortunate bike accident, Mr. Huckelberry would not have resigned. His resignation was not the story but it was the cover up from the fact that he worked part time for such a large salary. Let that sink in residents of Pima County.

Roberto Martinez

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

