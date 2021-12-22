Letter: Huckleberry, Napier wrong on constables

So the grossly overpaid county administrator Chuck Huckelberry wants to lower the pay of our constables. And former Sheriff Napier, who diverted deputies to serve as quasi-immigration officers, says constables must conform to his standards. While perhaps elected constables are an anomaly, as elected officials, they have some autonomy about doing their jobs.
Those constables who are trying to assist victims of eviction are not only doing a service to those families, but reducing the burden that homelessness puts on our whole community. People facing eviction often don’t know their rights, have no legal counsel and are at a huge disadvantage in court. Huckleberry and Napier's statements and proposed actions seem like a threat: my way or the highway. Where is the empathy for our fellow residents?
Gail Kamaras
East side
