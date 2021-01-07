 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Huckleberry's contract and pay raise
View Comments

Letter: Huckleberry's contract and pay raise

No way should Huckleberry get a new contract for 4 more years with a pay raise. It is an insult to all the people in Pima County who have lost their businesses,their jobs,and insurance and are struggling to stay afloat re the pandemic. I believe he chose to do this ahead of time knowing there was a new council and they may be at a lost without a leader,but he should not get this same job.He makes to much money as it is. He has been in to long and the council need a new leader with fresh ideas. If they vote to do this for him shame on them. Now is their chance to grow.

Karen Bergevin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Local-issues

Letter: Support the zoo

Yes, the zoo expansion will remove some green space from Reid Park. However, we humans have removed a ton more green space and suitable habita…

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: Invest in Ed

Governor Ducey continues his march to defy the will of the voters by opposing the voter-approved Invest in Education initiative. Presumably, h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News