Letter: Huckleberry's contract and pay raise

No way should Huckleberry get a new contract for 4 more years with a pay raise. It is an insult to all the people in Pima County who have lost their businesses,their jobs,and insurance and are struggling to stay afloat re the pandemic. I believe he chose to do this ahead of time knowing there was a new council and they may be at a lost without a leader,but he should not get this same job.He makes to much money as it is. He has been in to long and the council need a new leader with fresh ideas. If they vote to do this for him shame on them. Now is their chance to grow.
Karen Bergevin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.