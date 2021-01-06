Letter: Huckleberry's raise

Dear Chuck,
Saw that you asked for a raise. Do you really think that this is the right time for such a request? How many of our front line workers are asking for a raise? Other than the Dr.'s salaries, you're making pretty good bucks already, not to mention the perks that your contract entitles you. You probably deserve it, but are you thinking about all those who have lost their jobs and are suffering here? The "President", and I say that regrettably, is causing trouble in D.C., do you want to start a ruckus here? Your request will be questioned and inspected for it's validity.
Not the right time Chuck. You'll have to suffer with your $300,000 salary.
Stephen Makielski
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.