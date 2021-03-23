Letter: Hudbay doesn't tell the whole story

As I read the opinion column “Arizona copper has big role to play in America’s green energy future” by Andre Lauzon, vice president of Hudbay Minerals, I was impressed by how much Arizona has to offer to the green energy future. He’s right—copper will play an enormous role in the development of new technology. He’s also right when he says the “green future is simply no possible without copper.” In fact, nothing he said is incorrect—but he left out one huge fact:
Hudbay is a foreign corporation and they pay no royalties on the minerals they extract from public lands. Oil and gas pay a 12.5% royalty on extraction from public lands. Copper mining operations pay nothing. Oil and gas pay rent on their leases. Copper mining pays nothing. So, he’s right, Arizona copper does have a big role to play—in lining the pockets of Hudbay.
James Nesci
East side
