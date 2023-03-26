The state of Arizona, Pima County and Tucson need to decide what their vision is for southern Arizona. Will this area continue to be a magnet for health and scenery enthusiasts or just another area ruined by a huge mine? Thousands of people flock to Southern Arizona for the beauty of its mountains and deserts. Hikers, bikers and birders come from all over the world to enjoy our unique habitat. We are a haven for retirees and young people alike, moving here to enjoy outdoor activities in our clean air. If Hudbay gets its way and digs this huge toxic pit in the Santa Rita’s, all of that will be gone. They are digging already. It is time to choose.