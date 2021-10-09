Letter: HUDBAY HUBRIS AND HOGWASH

Once again the Hudbay company attempts to destroy our precious environment and water supply in search of profits. Their latest gambit, the Copper World mine proposal for the west side of the Santa Rita mountains would be, if approved, an ecological disaster. The Hudbay company has a track record of developing mines, depleting the ore and leaving the mess for surrounding communities to clean up. What hubris to imply that the mine approval is a foregone conclusion and portraying the mining effort as a "given." Although supposedly fewer approvals are required for this mining site, I fully expect state approvals to be denied and that the EPA will have stringent requirements for water and other ecological protections. I was a UA graduate in mining engineering and the main thing that I clearly remember is that mining is, intrinsically, a dirty business. We don't need the mines (Rosemont and Copper World), we don't need the "promised" jobs, Just go away, Hudbay!
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.