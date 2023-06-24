In their infinite wisdom, an Appeals Court panel has ruled against protecting hundreds of thousands of acres in the Santa Ritas due to a lack of recent jaguar sightings. However, there is another species, at least a million in Southern Arizona, many seen in the area on a daily basis, whose lives and livelihoods depend on the sanctity of this region and its natural water. We are the species with a higher level of intelligence who know that allowing the Hudbay/Rosemont/Copper World project to progress is an existential threat given the water this mine will use and lay forever toxic. Our current and past civic leaders who made their fortunes selling cars and real estate, and politicians, most recently Kyrsten Sinema -- those with knowledge and resources to halt this disaster who have stood idly by for years should be held accountable. One wonders how many pockets are lined with Hudbay hush/blood money.