What legacy will we leave for our children, grandchildren and future generations? Will we leave a legacy of abandoned copper mines that spew toxic dust into the air, pollute our drinking water, and ruin the views of our beautiful mountains? Will we let foreign-owned companies pump unlimited ground water and deplete our aquifers, so that there is no water left?

We cannot stand idly by, while Hudbay Corporation constructs a huge open-pit mine complex in our beautiful Santa Rita mountains. The idea that we would let a foreign-owned company make millions of dollars, while they pollute our ground water, foul the air, ruin our views, deplete our water supply and walk away afterwards, is unconscionable!

Copper is sold on the open market like oil. It will all be shipped overseas for smelting, so this isn't a national security issue. That's what the mining industry would like you to believe.

Please visit Save the Scenic Santa Ritas.org for information about how to fight this 'Copper World' abomination.

Rick Johnson, member of the Save The Scenic Santa Ritas Organization

Sahuarita