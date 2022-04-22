Letter: Hudbay now announces five pit mines in the Santa Ritas!

In the recent article "Hudbay to clear land this month for goal of 5 open-pit mines near Tucson," Hudbay Mining announced that they will begin clearing, grading, stockpiling and other earthwork activities related to the construction of tailings and waste rock facilities. In all of their public announcements, Hudbay management make great pains to point out that the open pit mines will be built "on their private property." However, they neglect to mention that they will require air permits from the Pima County Environmental Department, which should stand up to this foreign company. Pima County recently earned an "F" from the American Lung Association for air quality, and the proposed mines will emit fine particulates, diesel fumes and other pollutants that will severely impact the health of our vulnerable retirement communities and children. I encourage the Pima County Board of Supervisors to subject this mining project to close scrutiny and deny the air permit based upon the public health impact it will entail.