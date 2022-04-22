 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hudbay now announces five pit mines in the Santa Ritas!

  • Comments

Re: the April 5 article "Hudbay ready to start site prep on land."

In the recent article "Hudbay to clear land this month for goal of 5 open-pit mines near Tucson," Hudbay Mining announced that they will begin clearing, grading, stockpiling and other earthwork activities related to the construction of tailings and waste rock facilities. In all of their public announcements, Hudbay management make great pains to point out that the open pit mines will be built "on their private property." However, they neglect to mention that they will require air permits from the Pima County Environmental Department, which should stand up to this foreign company. Pima County recently earned an "F" from the American Lung Association for air quality, and the proposed mines will emit fine particulates, diesel fumes and other pollutants that will severely impact the health of our vulnerable retirement communities and children. I encourage the Pima County Board of Supervisors to subject this mining project to close scrutiny and deny the air permit based upon the public health impact it will entail.

People are also reading…

Charles Stack, consultant in mining and environmental science

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: How Low Can Brnovich Go?

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's willingness to debase himself and tarnish the reputation of his office in his quest for higher office seems t…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News