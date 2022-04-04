 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hudbay/Rosemont Copper

  • Comments

Is Hudbay/Rosemont Copper Company’s plan to recharge Central Arizona Project (CAP) water at the City of Tucson/CAP facility on Pima Mine Road really a good idea, as a recent letter to the editor claims?

Consider this: Should Rosemont ever start its disastrous mine, they have a state-issued permit to pump 6,000 acre-feet of groundwater each year. That’s enough water for about 63,000 people. Should Rosemont even receive its full CAP allotment, which is unlikely, considering the cutbacks proposed for Arizona in 2022, at best it would recharge 1,124 acre-feet per year.

In other words, Rosemont would pump about five times the amount that would be recharged. That doesn’t sound like a good deal for southern Arizona.

Stu Williams, Executive Director Save The Scenic Santa Ritas

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tucson Treasure

This past Sunday we were treated to an outstanding performance of the musical, Rent, put on by the Arts Express Theatre. After many years of m…

Letter: Republican follies

Republicans are at it again. They ignore real problems like homelessness, climate change and refugees. Those problems are hard!

Letter: House bill 2289

There are two parts to House Bill 2289. Both are odious. The first part would not allow us to mail in our ballots. Only in-person voting on el…

Letter: Tip Income not recognized

In the last year TIPS on restaurant bills paid with a credit card are ignored by the bank. It happens at all the places we visited. Upon payin…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News