Letter: Hudbay/Rosemont Copper

Is Hudbay/Rosemont Copper Company’s plan to recharge Central Arizona Project (CAP) water at the City of Tucson/CAP facility on Pima Mine Road really a good idea, as a recent letter to the editor claims?

Consider this: Should Rosemont ever start its disastrous mine, they have a state-issued permit to pump 6,000 acre-feet of groundwater each year. That’s enough water for about 63,000 people. Should Rosemont even receive its full CAP allotment, which is unlikely, considering the cutbacks proposed for Arizona in 2022, at best it would recharge 1,124 acre-feet per year.