Cathay McGrath’s article on Hudbay’s plans to mine copper in southern Arizona is right on point. It is another example of the Arizona State Land Department’s near-sighted policy to supply precious Arizona water for the benefit of foreign investors. This is also exemplified by the leasing of land to grow alfalfa for Saudi princes. The leases allow unlimited pumping of ground water, a procedure that is exacerbated by wasteful irrigation practices such as broadcast spraying and flooding. Hudbay’s water practices are, however, much worse than those of the alfalfa growers because Hudbay’s practices can result in the pollution of water sources that could irrevocably damage these sources. Thus, towns reliant on them may need to be abandoned if the sources become polluted. It seems unreasonable to trade southern Arizona’s water future for the sake of a few jobs. Based on their recent behavior, the citizens of Arizona deserve a full accounting of Arizona State Land Department’s nearsighted business practices.