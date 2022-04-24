Letter: Hudbay starts big mine in Santa Rita Mtns

Hmmm … so, the Hudbay mining company is going to build 5 open pit mines on the Western slope of of the Santa Rita mountains. The profits from this operation are going to a foreign country, the copper will be sold to a foreign company and Tucson gets an eyesore, increasing amounts of air and water pollution, groundwater depletion, biodiversity destruction and a increase in the occurrence of respiratory illnesses, just to name a few. Oh wait, we also get to keep the 64 million tons of waste. Welcome to Arizona, where the mines get what the mines want.