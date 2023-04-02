To the editor:

Dennis Fischer’s letter to the editor supporting the HudBay mines in the Santa Rita mountains defies common sense.

I grew up on a ranch in the Santa Rita Mountains. My family, like Sonoran Desert families for millennia, cared for the water because we knew these mountains are sacred.

We remind your readers that Hudbay’s own publications document that their mine that will consume more water annually than 41,000 Tucson households.

By contrast, FICO’ water nurtures pecans. To attack a family farm for using water for pecan trees begs the question—who eats copper?

After the FICO farm has fed multitudes for generations, their farmland land can be used for homes, parks, a multitude of small businesses—but if HudBay’s Rosemont-Copperworld mine complex is built, a big chunk of the sacred Santa Ritas will be destroyed, and the mine’s toxic effluents could render many downstream Santa Cruz River valley communities unlivable.

Who wants to live adjacent to a wasteland?

Signed,

Steve Brown

West side