As a society, we don’t stress the importance of personal space. Even a kind gesture such as a hug can make certain people feel uncomfortable and out of place. It is important when meeting new people to become aware of their preferences and it is essential to remember this within the topic of gender relations. Worldwide, we hear how women are maltreated compared to men. An idea that women are supposed to ignore their instincts instead of acting upon their lack of respect from men. When combining both topics of gender relation and personal space, it is disturbing to realize that men who partake in opprobrious touches towards women, assume that the transaction is harmless. My main concern is the following; Why is it difficult for society to comprehend that women should be treated with equal amount of respect? Over generations, women have proved themselves to be physically and intellectually equal. Women make up half of the entire world population, yet are continuously downgraded.
Norma Mills
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.