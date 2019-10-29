Dear Editorial Board:
Let us conduct a thought experiment, and re-write your October 27 editorial urging a "No" vote on Prop. 205.
Let us imagine your editorial was printed October 27, 1963, read like this: "If you are a Tucson voter who wants African-American families to be safe, secure and free in our community, vote against Proposition 205. If you want to fight the odious and anti-black SB 1070, vote against Prop. 205 and making Tucson a “sanctuary city.”
Would you still urge a "No" vote?
Joel Feinman
Downtown
