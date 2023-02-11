Pima Animal Care Center continually pleads for help with desperate overcrowding. Maricopa shelters euthanize massive numbers healthy adoptable dogs weekly. Exhausted rescues post lists of death-row dogs begging for fosters and adopters, many on the “E-List” simply due to shelter stress.

Yet puppy mills, never inspected due to lack of inspectors, and backyard breeders are mass-producing dogs imported or locally marketed on Craigslist, retailers, etc., most will be euthanized, suffer from neglect or poorly-bred genetic defects.

The Humane Society and ASPCA routinely solicit donations with horrible images of suffering confined dogs but haven’t generated Arizona legislation without loopholes ending irresponsible breeding. With overwhelming public support, these national organizations and legislators can pass bills ending this travesty for animals and rescuers while reducing taxpayer expense.

Humane Society and ASPCA should use the donations generated from their emotional advertisements of suffering dogs by promoting Arizona legislation to stop over-production that results in mass-euthanizing. It’s a no-brainer that even hyper-partisans can pass.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side