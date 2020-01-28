Letter: Humane Lobby Day Gives Voice to Animals

When Humane Lobby Day (HLD) registrants descend on the Arizona State Capitol this week, they will be participating in an annual event established to champion society’s most vulnerable. Last year, we successfully lobbied for a bill that protected Good Samaritans from civil liability if they rescue an animal or child from a hot car. We also successfully advocated for an increased felony penalty for egregious animal cruelty.
This year, animal advocates will lobby for several bills. Implementing a penalty for possessing animal fighting paraphernalia, banning feline declawing (amputation), and returning the right to cities to require pet stores to end the commercial sale of puppies and kittens and convert to a humane rescue-only model would protect our beloved animals. This legislation would also create a safer and more humane society, confronting cruelty and violence and encouraging compassion.
Animals do not know politics. They need humans. Their lives and well-being simply depend on caring humans respecting their desire to live in peace.
Don Scott, HSUS State Council Chair
