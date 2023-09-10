Re: the Aug. 27 letter "Animal adoption to euthanasia."

During my 14 years volunteering as a dog walker, foster, and generous donor I once was proud to be associated with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. This shelter focused on the welfare of the animals but sadly has become one that Ms. Wells encountered.

Last year a beloved dog Hazel was put down despite efforts to save her. No additional time was granted, no rescue group was approved, and a respected foster was denied. Although Hazel was selective about her friends, she had many. She enjoyed car rides and trips to parks. More futile efforts by myself and many others to save Hazel resulted in my being told I was no longer welcome at HSSA, a clear warning to other volunteers to not question management’s decisions.

Hazel did not deserve her fate, nor the numerous other dogs who also met their demise. Surely, it is time for the Board of Directors to investigate these tragedies and once again make animal welfare their priority.

Marge Humphreys

Foothills