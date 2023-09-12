It's easy to understand heartbroken letter writer who wished to adopt a Humane Society dog and pay for any medical expenses but pleas were disregarded as Humane Society insisted on euthanizing.

Around August 7th, San Diego Humane Society broadcast a media event loading 318 crated small animals onto a truck destined for their "partner" Tucson Humane Society who gushed in press release about receiving these animals to adopt out.

Only.....no staff or volunteers saw these animals at HS, no evidence of supplies or crates nor is there capacity for a group that large. HS explanations have changed several times from distributed in the school system to now they were shipped to an undisclosed "private" rescue in Phoenix.

Many of the animals were in caring foster homes when required to be relinquished for transport to Tucson HS.

Fosters, volunteers and rescue communities in San Diego and Tucson are distressed about the fate of these animals with implausible or disproven information from Humane Society. Let's find out where they are.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side