Re: the Feb. 3 column "You don't have to break the law to give humanitarian aid."
The piece by Jonathan Hoffman gives the impression that Humane Borders is servicing the same area that was the focal point of the No More Deaths volunteers who were arrested. That is not the case. Humane Borders has no water stations on the 803,418 acres of wilderness in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge.
In 2018, 13 sets of human remains were found in the relevant area, one within 24 hours of the individual’s death. Thirty-two sets of migrant human remains were identified in this area in 2017. The arrests of humanitarian volunteers solve nothing. Everyone who cares about preserving life needs to work together to resolve the issues leading to the deaths in this extremely remote location. Humane Borders calls for a good faith dialogue with humanitarian groups and federal agency representatives to determine how to prevent continued deaths.
Dinah Bear
Chair, Humane Borders
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.