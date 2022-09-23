Letter: Humor

As a veteran consumer of humor and thought provoking topics, and caricature, I am one of the few I guess, who really appreciates the newer comics formats in your great newspaper.

I subscribe, for a modest monthly fee to your online version. By now all of us must be aware of the challenges of papers just staying in business, yet alone keeping this fussy citizen pleased with his paper.

Well, I rush to the 'funnies' with a cup of coffee first thing in the morning. There on my laptop is humor, all the philosophy necessary for the 'good life' and quite a bit of sporting happenings. The rest of the day is now better by far than being without my paper.....keep those funnies as they are please.

Hector Lovemore

Oracle