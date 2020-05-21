Letter: Hunh?
Letter: Hunh?

In a short period of time, the American public and state Governors have received conflicting statements regarding the COVID-19 virus by the Trump Administration. We were first told that this was like a war and Trump would lead us, but don’t rely on him or the Federal Government for any support and don't blame him if anything bad happens. Resourceful individuals in the Arizona Department of Health Services, University of Arizona, and ASU cooperated to produce a usable model for monitoring and predicting what was happening in our state. It seems this successful program has come to the attention of the Trump Administration and Arizona lawmakers have been told to halt their data gathering/evaluation. Is there any logic to any of this? It sounds like the old, “Damned if you do and damned if you don’t” adage reappears amidst the chaos!

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

