Donald Trump is still up to hisears in trouble with the Justice Department over his handling of government documents (many of which were highly classified). The reason for the troubles are entirely of his own making. Most people know the details and the grim prospects for Trump's future, but there was - and perhaps still is - an off ramp for the former president.
The Hunter Biden Role Model. Hunter confessed to his misdeeds and too responsibility for them. What a breath of fresh air - responsibility. Punishment is yet to be determined. However, Trump's going down swinging, an I hoe he gets every pound of justice he promised for others when he was in office. Thanks Hunter, now please just go away.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.