Kudos to letter writer Stephanie Keenen for pointing out the eloquence of the recent column by Gerald Farrington, Hunting Children. I have read and written about guns for the past 40 years and it is absolutely the best, most powerful look at gun violence in America that I have ever seen. That column deserves to have national exposure and should be read by every citizen. And, it should be mandatory reading by every elected official.
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.