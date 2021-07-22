Letter: HurraY for Banner!

My husband and I both had COVID last year. Luckily we survived. He had no lasting effects: but I have a new "tail" with me 24 hours a day: an oxygen hose. It does greatly limit one's mobility, no longer can one run out and feed the birds, or retrieve the newspaper. These simple tasks require putting on a rather cumbersome portable O2 machine, but at least I can leave the confines of our home for a time. I'm also thankful that we had the ability to buy such a machine when others cannot.
Those who refuse to vaccinate must have phenomenal eyesight allowing them to SEE virus particle that may tag along on them without their knowing while they go about their daily lives, all the time infecting unsuspecting others. How many in a day do they infect with their so-called "liberty to infect!"
I salute Banner for doing what so many coward companies refuse to do
Beverly "Jean" Tencza
Rio Rico
