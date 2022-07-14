Letter: Hypocracy

Gov. Ducey is offering up to $7000 to all AZ school children. Most poor families won't be able to afford the rest of the tuition, so the money will be used by middle class families. If Gov. Ducey would give $7000 extra to all underperforming schools, then every family would have access to quality education.

I do not vote Republican, but my parents did, they would be appalled at his actions.

Yes, Ducey is a hypocrate. Where will he get the money? Possibly from the public schools and teachers, thus making them more inadequate. I doubt if he will raise my taxes.

I am 82 years old. My three children and 5 grandchildren have all attended public schools. Two are still in TUSD schools. I have lived in Ohio, New York, Georgia and now here. I have never seen such duplicitous behavior from any other governor.

Eleanor Soler

East side