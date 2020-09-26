Letter: Hypocrisy and stupidity mat the U of A

The decision to have a fall football schedule is a prime example how no one, absolutely no one, is immune from criminal stupidity and hypocrisy. We have a noted "health expert", the President of the University of Arizona, who has mandated remote learning, putting his stamp of approval on "Student Athletes", the same people not permitted in a classroom where social distancing can work, hitting each other and breathing on each other, and sweating on each other ON EVERY SINGLE PLAY. And that's just fine with our noted health expert President Robbins. By this Presidential imprimatur, our health care expert president has sacrificed his professional integrity and he will never be able to retrieve it. And Heeke? That flak is a helpless example of a below average intelligent yes man. A guy who could care less about the "scholar athletes" he should be protecting. To say that money didn't factor in is too outrageous to contemplate. But they both said it.
Do they think we're all idiots?
art balbirer
arthur balbirer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
