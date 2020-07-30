You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Hypocrisy at it's Worst
Letter: Hypocrisy at it's Worst

Hypocrisy at it's worst. Tucson Electric Power and the City of Tucson are constantly crowing and patting themselves on the back about how they support Tucson first and local businesses. I just mailed my monthly bills to TEP and Tucson Water. I'm shocked, shocked they were mailed to processing facilities in Prescott and Phoenix. Last I checked a map, that is NOT local.

I'm sure there are plenty of out-of-work people in Tucson who could use a job. And no, TEP and the City don't have to raise the rates to process in house.

William Long

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

