Letter: Hypocrisy is breathtaking

Proponents of SB 1457 purport to only have the best interests of vulnerable children in mind in criminalizing doctors who abort fetuses with "gender abnormalities." If that's true, why won't they fully fund the Department of Health Services, AHCCCS and the Division of Developmental Disabilities so that families like the Nelson-Websters ("Talker arrives without parts," May 2, 2021) can receive essential services once special needs children are born?
Governor Ducey, if you really believe, "There’s immeasurable value in every single life — regardless of genetic makeup," then submit a budget that honors the lives of differently-abled children by funding the services they need to live their lives to their fullest capacity. Anything less is hypocrisy.
Laura Penny
Foothills
