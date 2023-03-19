A number of years ago, I waited impatiently in line for gas due to the Iranian oil embargo. There was a great outcry for energy independence, although it has amounted to nothing. Today, Iran and Saudi Arabia are resuming diplomatic relations and Saudi Arabia is sponsoring LIV golf tournaments, one of which will be held in Tucson. When will we learn that Saudi Arabia is only interested in self-preservation, not being a partner in peace.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.