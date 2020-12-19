 Skip to main content
Letter: Hypocritcal Memorial
Re: the Nov. 29 article "Construction progresses on city's Jan. 8 Memorial."

Hypocrisy again by “leaders” of community. This construction is bigger than all the memorials combined in Presidio and Armory Park for veterans and fallen soldiers who served in Wars for this country. Its design is insulting to women. It is being put in the path of those with disabilities to make them have to travel farther. It destroyed shade trees that have been in place for years making it an ugly area.

Hypocritically the city council plans to allow the destruction of 30 old growth shade trees in Reid Park to remove a favorite hill and pond of citizens while claiming they want to plant more trees to shade Tucson. We welcomed Mark Kelly’s election but now wonder if Mark will also “govern” with this same hypocrisy since the memorial is to honor his wife (among others)?

Double speak, double standard.

Beryl Baker, neighborhood and environmental activist

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

