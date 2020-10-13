 Skip to main content
Letter: Hypocritical AZ Star says state wants independent minded Senator, yet they are not independent minded
Letter: Hypocritical AZ Star says state wants independent minded Senator, yet they are not independent minded

The AZ Star just came out with their political endorsements. Overwhelmingly endorsing Democrats at the local, state and national level. They endorsed Mark Kelly saying McSally "does not fit in a state more inclined toward independent thinkers." How hypocritical of the Star to say that. How "independent minded" is it to endorse almost all Democrats for public office? You think all of those Democrats are "independent minded?" In 2018 , the Star endorsed all southern AZ Democrats for Congress, including Sinema. ALL voted to impeach Trump, diverting his and the nation's attention from an approaching China virus! How "independent thinking" was that? The Star is not "independent minded" on issues of climate, gun control, raising taxes, immigration, the border wall, and massive government involvement in health care. They align 100% with the Democrat agenda! The Star is hypocritical, Democrat biased, not objective and not "independent minded." They have no credibility as an objective reporting paper, and they could care less! Their goal is not to objectively inform, but to influence.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

